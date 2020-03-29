March 29th, 2020

It has been 20 days since Jamaica first record its first COVID-19 case. Sadly there are 4 more reported cases, two with travel histories from New York, a health worker with contact to a know case and 1 under investigation. This brings the COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 36. New York has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. These imported cases continue to justified the Jamaican government’s decision to ban incoming passengers and impose the 14-day quarantine on persons who arrived on the island between March 18-23, 2020.

The cases are now broken down as follows

23 Imported

11 Local Transmission

2 Under Investigation

Quarantine Works

The story of the police officer, who unfortunately now has COVID-19, again demonstrates why it is important to self-quarantine. Having returned to Jamaica, the police officer was placed in quarantine, as per protocol. Subsequently, he developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. If this was not done, the result could have easily been COVID-19 transmission to members of his family and officers in his unit.

This is why the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, has appealed to those who have returned to island between March 18-23, 2020, to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever, tiredness, and dry cough.

Since the 14-day self-quarantine measures were implemented some have to failed to adhere resulting in the possible COVID-19 transmission in one case.

For help or to report persons who should be in quarantine call 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

COVID-19 Cases In The Caribbean

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Aruba – 52

Barbados – 33

Belize – 2

Bahamas -14

Cuba – 139

Cayman Island – 12

Dominica -11

Dominican Republic – 859

Grenada – 9

Guyana – 8

Haiti – 15

Montserrat – 5

St. Kitts & Nevis – 2

St. Lucia – 9

St. Vincent & Grenadines – 1

Trinidad and Tobago – 78

