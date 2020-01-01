If you are currently unemployed then you know all about the struggle of finding employment in Jamaica. The level of frustration can grow if you are not seeing the type of job that you want as the bills continue to accumulate.

Where do persons normally go when they are trying to find jobs in Jamaica?

The Gleaner has always been a reliable source of vacancies as persons look through the classifieds section and find potential job matches. Persons can also go to the gleaner online services www.go-jamaica.com where they will find a listing of vacancies.

Some persons go to Social Media and peruse the jobs are posted by users and use that medium to communicate with prospective employers.

Scams

Unfortunately there are a number of persons who offer jobs online that are intended to scam persons and it is very easy for the unsuspecting job hunter to get caught up in the deception.

Often these jobs have very attractive offers and seem to be legitimate at first glance. However after a closer scrutiny there are always indications that it is not a genuine offer of employment.

Signs of Scams

If the job opportunity promises the job without an interview or the salary is above what is normally paid then it is important to do a thorough check. This is especially true of job opportunities on social media. These often have vague job descriptions and no specific details about the company.

If the advertisement has several grammatical errors or if the employer requires an interview in a questionable location it is important to proceed with caution.

Some scammers even ask the prospective employee to pay a fee. They might claim that the fee is for their uniform or health plan. In those cases it is best to let the employer take those deductions from your first paycheque than paying out of pocket for those expenses.

If the position in the organization is one of management level but the qualification required does not match the job description then that is also a red flag and should be avoided.

Protecting your self

Job hunters who want to ensure that they don’t get scammed do well to bear in mind the following recommendations:

1. Do your own research and make use of the Internet or call around to check the company who is offering the position.

2. Don’t give out personal information to prospective employers before confirming it’s a legitimate offer.

3. Don’t agree to meet prospective employers in unsafe areas after normal working hours.

4. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a job offer take along a friend to provide added security.

5. Don’t pay a fee for being employed to the company.

6. If you have any doubts about the company have a telephone conversation where you can ask questions before meeting in person.

7. If you are going to the interview alone tell someone where you are going so that your location is known by others.

Be safe as you continue your job hunt! So have you seen or been caught in any online job scams? Share your thoughts below!

Teri Ann Renee Paisley

Gleaner online writer

Tags: employers, job offers, online, scams